Jafel Filho ‘very happy’ to return to UFC London after Muhammad Mokaev controversy

Jafel Filho is done thinking about his loss to Muhammad Mokaev — and he’s thrilled that his second octagon appearance will happen inside the same venue on Saturday in London.

Filho lost via submission to undefeated prospect Mokaev back at UFC 286 in March, a loss he protested by alleging the up-and-comer tapped several times to submission holds. The Nova União fighter considered appealing the loss, but he ultimately changed his mind because he would likely be unsuccessful.

Filho is very happy to re-enter The O2 this weekend to battle promotional newcomer Daniel Barez. The Brazilian 125-pounder put on great effort in defeat in his first trip to the country, threatening Mokaev with submissions before ultimately losing, and said he holds no grudges toward the team of officials that oversees events in London because of the controversial ending at UFC 289.

UFC events in London are self-regulated since there is no recognized athletic commission in the country, and Mokaev-Filho was refereed by veteran official Herb Dean.

“I won a lot with that fight and the way it went,” Filho said on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca. “[To fight again] in England of all places, and those fans. I get messages from them all the time. I was happy to be put on the London card again for that reason.”

“It could have happened in Brazil, where I’ve won several fights, or it could have happened in Las Vegas too,” he added, referring to the controversy. “I don’t have doubts about the commission or anything. I’m happy to be back to England, happy to be fighting there again.”

Filho’s opponent on Saturday enters the UFC octagon for the first time having won 10 of his past 11, and he won’t overlook Barez simply because he’s not hyped as Mokaev.

“[My performance against Mokaev] is a weight I’m carrying, but I usually take that away because a fight is a fight,” he said. “Regardless being the best fighter or the worst fighter, a fight is always fifty-fifty. I’ve worked hard so that is my day. I worked hard so his hand doesn’t land, I’m not submitted, and I finish him.”

Barez fought once before in the eight-sided, a split decision setback to Carlos Hernandez at Dana White’s Contender Series in October 2021. The Spanish flyweight stopped four men in a row since then to earn a UFC call, but Filho feels he has the advantage on the mental aspect of the game.

“Watching his last loss at the Contender, which for me he won, it was a close fight that could have gone either way,” Filho said. “He’s a kid that goes forward the entire time, like to brawl, but something he gets too emotional in the fight. I like to say my head is my strongest weapon. I can think clearly during the fight and change strategies mid-fight, and I see myself coming out victorious, especially with a submission.”