Video: Jake Paul does his best Nate Diaz impression ahead of Aug. 5 clash

Jake Paul continues to do everything in his power to get under Nate Diaz’s skin ahead of their boxing match, including mimicking the former UFC fighter.

Paul and Diaz are set to face off Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Thus far, Diaz hasn’t reacted much to Paul’s antics, but maybe the Stockton native will have something to say when he sees the YouTube star’s latest hype video promoting the bout, where he acts like Diaz from start to finish.

Check out the video of Paul imitating Diaz in the video below.

Paul looks to bounce back from his first loss in the squared circle. The 26-year-old faced Tommy Fury in February in Saudi Arabia, dropping a split decision. Diaz will be the fourth former UFC competitor Paul faces, as “Problem Child” holds victories over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (x2), and a knockout win over Ben Askren.

Diaz competes in his first bout since defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 this past September in the final fight on his UFC contract.