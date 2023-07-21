Video: Omiel Brown sleeps Jesse Urholin with thunderous uppercut at Cage Warriors 157

On the eve of the UFC’s event, a nasty knockout took place in London under the Cage Warriors banner.

In a welterweight bout at Friday’s Cage Warriors 157 at the Indigo at the 02, Omiel Brown absolutely obliterated opponent Jesse Urholin with a nasty uppercut that put his opponent to sleep.

Check out the highlight-reel knockout punch in the video below.

Note: Trading with Omiel Brown Brown is not advised...

A MASSIVE KO via uppercut to light up the London crowd.



Watch #CW157 live on @UFCFightPass

➡️ https://t.co/ts0tOBCVWy

London, UK pic.twitter.com/Nxd8uTQT5L — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) July 21, 2023

Urholin had a high kick blocked before Brown delivered the finishing blow. The fight was officially stopped at 3:47 of the opening rounf.

Brown improved his record to 6-2 with the finishes, with all eight of his pro bouts taking place in Cage Warriors. The hometown fighter kept his 100 percent finishing rate with the win, and bounced back from a decision loss at Cage Warriors 150 four months ago.

After an 8-0 start to his pro career, Urholin returned to action after nearly a year away, and has been stopped in back-to-back fights.