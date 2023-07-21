Alan Belcher will now face Chase DeMoor at Misfits Boxing 8

Alan Belcher will now face a reality TV star Saturday night.

With Hasim Rahman withdrawing because of an injury, the BKFC heavyweight king faces Chase DeMoor at Misfits Boxing 8 in Nashville on Saturday night.

Rahman showed his MRI results on his injured left elbow on Twitter on Thursday.

Belcher is undefeated as a pro boxer, compiling a 5-0 record. The UFC veteran won the BKFC heavyweight title this past February at BKFC 36 with a third-round knockout of Arnold Adams.

DeMoor, who is most known for being on the reality show Too Hot to Handle, returns to the ring for the first time since Misfits Boxing 6, when he was disqualified for striking his fallen opponent. Later that night, Nate Diaz threw a water bottle at DeMoor and then both participated in a melee outside the venue.