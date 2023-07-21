Video: Fighter loses bout before fight even begins in bizarre scene

Just when you think you’ve seen every reason for a fight to get cancelled, something new comes along — which is exactly what happened earlier this week.

On Thursday at FFC 64 in Lima, Peru, undefeated flyweight prospect Miguel Grijalva was scheduled to face 37-fight veteran Martin Mollinedo. However, seconds before the fight was set to begin, Grijalva injured himself after he entered the cage, and jumped up and down as fighters typically do to get loose.

Check out video of the bizarre moment below.

NO SE PUEDE CREER



‍♂️ Miguel Grijalva entró al octágono con saltitos y malabares. Pero se torció la rodilla y se retiró antes de la pelea estelar de la #FFC64



Martín Mollinedo resultó ganador#FFCxDSPORTSFight @javierganinmma @mveramoreira pic.twitter.com/CCQbjg6Wp9 — DSports (@DSports) July 21, 2023

After the jump, Grijalva immediately started showing signs of pain before falling to the mat, where he received medical attention and was helped out of the cage.

A man, who appeared to be the promoter, then entered the cage to announce Mollinedo the winner of the bout.

It was an unfortunate results for the 22-year-old Grijalva, who entered the bout with a perfect 8-0 professional record.