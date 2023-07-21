Video: Alexander Shlemenko chokes out Alex Oliveira in under two minutes in Russia

Alexander Shlemenko is back to the winning column, and he did it in dominant fashion against former UFC fighter Alex Oliveira in a middleweight showdown.

“Storm” Shlemenko, a former Bellator middleweight champion, made short work of “Cowboy” in the main event of Shlemenko Fighting Championship 8 this Friday in Omsk, forcing the Brazilian to tap to a guillotine choke in just under two minutes.

Watch the stoppage below.

STORM SHLEMENKO FIRST ROUND GUILLOTINE. Wow. Always had a nasty front choke. Made easy work of Brazilian Cowboy #SFC8 pic.twitter.com/RPijWfJStB — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 21, 2023

Shlemenko improved to 63-15-1 and one no-contest in nearly two decades of fighting, and put and end to a three-fight winless skid.

Oliveira, who fought as a lightweight and welterweight in the UFC, has now dropped to 3-3 since parting ways with the UFC in 2022, winning a third of his latest 15 bouts dating back to 2018.