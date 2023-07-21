Paddy Pimblett open to facing Matt Frevola for return fight, would ‘love to’ do TUF season with Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett hopes to return at the backend of 2023, or the first quarter of 2024, and he has a couple of ideas for his future when he recovers from an ankle injury.

Pimblett was featured during the UFC’s 30th Anniversary Q&A on Friday ahead of UFC London and was asked about his plans for when he heals up from the fallout of his decision win against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 this past December — including a matchup with Matt Frevola, and being a coach on The Ultimate Fighter against a rival.

“I’m just waiting to see when I come back,” Pimblett said. “Obviously, Frevola is a nice one. He called me out — but I think about 12 people called me out in a post-fight interview. We’ll see what happens in the future.

“I’d love to do a season of The Ultimate Fighter with Ilia Topuria, that would be hilarious. He looked good [in his last fight vs. Josh Emmett].

While Pimblett heaped a bit of praise upon Topuria’s UFC Jacksonville win over Josh Emmett, when someone suggested it was the best UFC performance of the year to this point, “The Baddy” was not willing to go that far.

“Performance of the year? He couldn’t finish someone who is going to retire soon,” Pimblett explained. “Josh Emmett’s like 39, isn’t he? If you think that was a great performance, yeah, but I could finish Josh Emmett in my sleep.”

Frevola called for a fight with Pimblett following his knockout win at UFC 288 over Dober, which put the 33-year-old into the UFC’s lightweight rankings. Should that matchup be presented, Pimblett says he’d be glad to take it, not just because he’s confident in getting a victory, but because it would be a bout the fans would enjoy.

“I think it matches up sound,” Pimblett said of Frevola. “Styles make fights. It would be a very good fight, and that’s what I’m about. I like being in exciting fights. Of course, [I would take that fight].”