Heck of a Morning: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington at MSG chatter, Sandhagen vs. Font

Both UFC President Dana White and Colby Covington have suggested that Leon Edwards’ next title defense will take place at UFC 295 in November, which serves as the promotion’s annual trip to Madison Square Garden. With so many unknowns in the final couple of months of 2023, would that fight be best served as the co-main event for that card, or be a headliner in December?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the Edwards vs. Covington matchup, and where and when it could take place. Additionally, listener topics include Rob Font stepping in to face Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Nashville, divisional litmus tests for the UFC, comparing future stocks of Bo Nickal, Erin Blanchfield, and Jailton Almeida, UFC 292, UFC London, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.