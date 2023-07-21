UFC London preview show: Can Tom Aspinall get Jon Jones’ attention with main event win?

The UFC is heading back across the pond for UFC London on Saturday, and the next title contender will be revealed at heavyweight when hometown hero Tom Aspinall battles the surging Marcin Tybura in the main event. While the winner will certainly move up the ladder, how close will he be to getting to a title shot, and perhaps, a huge fight with Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and José Youngs discuss Saturday’s headliner, Aspinall’s return from a nasty injury, whether or not Tybura is getting slept on, and the stakes in the matchup. Additionally, they’ll talk to overall quality of the card compared to the promotion’s three recent visits to the O2 Arena, Molly McCann looking to bounce back in the co-main event, other intriguing matchups on the slate, and more.

