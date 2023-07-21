Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 30th anniversary Q&A video: Paddy Pimblett By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated Jul 21, 2023, 11:36am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter At the 30th anniversary Q&A in London on Friday, Paddy Pimblett will answer questions from the fans. The video is expected to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Get the latest gear UFC 290 Event T-Shirt Alexander Volkanovski Grunge T-Shirt Yair Rodriguez Skull Champion T-Shirt Brandon Moreno Undisputed Crest T-Shirt Alexandre Pantoja Cannibal T-Shirt UFC International 2023 Fight Week T-Shirt UFC Legacy Championship Belt Replica UFC 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Fight Glove More From MMA Fighting Francis Ngannou rep: Jon Jones ‘nervous’ during PFL faceoff, understood right away ‘this is a different beast’ Robert Whittaker breaks silence about Dricus Du Plessis loss: ‘This is the wake-up call I needed’ Israel Adesanya: Dricus Du Plessis won’t take fight, Sean Strickland in for next title shot Morning Report: Daniella Hemsley ‘not banned from Kingpyn,’ explains how wardrobe mishap caused flash UFC London weigh-in results: Tom Aspinall, Marcin Tybura set for headliner Kingpyn Boxing results: Daniella Hemsley flashes audience after win, shocks post-fight interviewer Loading comments...
