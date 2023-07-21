UFC London weigh-in results: Tom Aspinall, Marcin Tybura set for headliner

Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura handled their business with ease at the official weigh-ins for UFC London.

The two heavyweight headliners effortlessly made weight on Friday morning, with Aspinall tipping the scales at 258 pounds and Tybura coming in at 246 pounds, well below the 266-pound limit for a non-title heavyweight contest. Aspinall and Tybura are now set to collide in Saturday’s main event, which takes place at The O2 Arena in London.

It’s a return long in the making for Aspinall. The 30-year-old Englishman has been sidelined since injuring his knee just 15 seconds into his London bout against Curtis Blaydes in July 2022. Prior to that setback, Aspinall was a perfect 5-0 to start his UFC career, a run that had many hailing him as one of the most intriguing new talents in the heavyweight division.

A UFC veteran since 2016, Tybura successfully recovered from a shaky 4-5 start to his octagon career to rifle off seven wins over his past eight appearances.

In the co-main event, local favorite Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko both hit the mark for their flyweight tilt, weighing in at 125 pounds.

See the official UFC London weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Tom Aspinall (258) vs. Marcin Tybura (246)

Molly McCann (125) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (125)

Nathaniel Wood (146) vs. Andre Fili (145)

Paul Craig (186) vs. Andre Muniz (185)

Jai Herbert (155) vs. Fares Ziam (155)

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Joshua Culibao (146)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Davey Grant (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (136)

Danny Roberts (171) vs. Jonny Parsons (171)

Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Joel Alvarez (156)

Mick Parkin (264) vs. Jamal Pogues (266)

Makhmud Muradov (186) vs. Bryan Barberena (185)

Ketlen Vieira (135) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)

Chris Duncan (156) vs. Yanal Ashmouz (155)

Shauna Bannon (115) vs. Bruna Brasil (115)

Jafel Filho (126) vs. Daniel Barez (125)