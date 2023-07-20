UFC London weigh-in video

At the UFC London weigh-ins, all 30 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in London will step on the scale Friday. Watch video of the ceremonial weigh-ins above.

In the main event, Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their heavyweight non-title bout.

The UFC London official weigh-ins start at 4 a.m. ET. Live video can be watched above.

The UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 12 p.m. ET.

Get UFC London weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos

Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez

Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues

Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena

Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil

Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez