UFC London weigh-in video

At the UFC London weigh-ins, all 30 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in London will step on the scale Friday. Watch video of the ceremonial weigh-ins above.
In the main event, Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their heavyweight non-title bout.
The UFC London official weigh-ins start at 4 a.m. ET. Live video can be watched above.
The UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 12 p.m. ET.
Get UFC London weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)
Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons
Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez
Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues
Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena
Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz
Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil
