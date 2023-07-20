Rob Font steps in to face Cory Sandhagen in UFC Nashville headliner

Cory Sandhagen will still compete at UFC Nashville.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Sandhagen will now face Rob Font in the main event of the Aug. 5 Fight Night card. The bout will be contested at a catchweight of 140 pounds. UFC broadcast partner ESPN first reported the new booking.

Font replaces Umar Nurmagomedov, who was forced to withdraw from his first promotional headliner due to a shoulder injury. The Massachusetts native was booked to face Song Yadong at the promotion’s return to Boston at UFC 292 before making the switch. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to MMA Fighting that Yadong was forced to withdraw from the Aug. 19 bout for undisclosed reasons.

In his most recent outing, Font bounced back from a two-fight skid with a sensational knockout of Adrian Yanez at April’s UFC 287 event.

Sandhagen will look to build upon the momentum of back-to-back victories over Yadong and Marlon Vera. The 31-year-old is set to make his 13th octagon appearance and get one step closer to a title shot in the always-busy 135-pound division.