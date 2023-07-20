ONE Championship books 4 U.S. events for 2024

ONE Championship is returning to U.S. soil in 2024 for a quartet of events.

The Asia-based MMA promotion announced the news on Thursday, with CEO Chatri Sityodtong stating in a press release he was “blown away by the support we received from our fans in the U.S.” in ONE’s U.S. debut in May.

Dates and venues for the four events remain to be determined. Sityodtong claimed ONE Fight Night 10, which took place in May at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., was a sold-out event that was the most-watched event to date since the promotion struck a streaming deal with Amazon Prime.

In that event, former UFC flyweight kingping Demetrious Johnson outpointed Adriano Moraes to avenge a knockout loss and reclaim the ONE flyweight (135 pounds) title.

ONE Championship targeted Colorado for its events in part because the state’s athletic commission approved its rule set, which allows for knees to grounded opponents.

“I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship is coming back to the U.S. with four massive events in 2024,” Sityodtong stated in the release. “ONE is home to the greatest martial artists in the world, and I’m excited to once again showcase our world champions on American soil. To our fans that haven’t seen a live ONE event, I promise you an experience unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”