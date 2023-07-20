Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2, Chimaev vs. Costa; Plus, who will Sandhagen fight now?

Wednesday’s news day in the MMA world was a busy one, which included UFC President Dana White announcing the first three bouts for the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi, featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 for the lightweight title, and the return of Khamzat Chimaev against Paulo Costa.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to those announced UFC 294 matchups, and if they were the right bouts to make. Additionally, topics include Umar Nurmagomedov’s injury leading to his UFC Nashville headliner scratch against Cory Sandhagen, who Sandhagen could fight instead on the Aug. 5 card, Israel Adesanya announcing Dricus Du Plessis likely won’t be ready for UFC 293 in September and him offering the middleweight title fight to Sean Strickland, the UFC’s heavyweight division, and much more.

