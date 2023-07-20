DAMN! They Were Good: Saying farewell to Robbie Lawler, the most exciting fighter ever to step into the cage

DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history. On this episode, the MMA Fighting crew looks back on the legendary career of Robbie Lawler, the most exciting fighter ever to step into a cage.

Lawler began his MMA career in 2001 and for the next 22 years, “Ruthless” made it his mission to provide as much entertainment as humanly possible for anyone watching. On top of his numerous other accolades, most notably holding the UFC welterweight title from 2014 to 2016, Lawler is the only person in history to win MMA Fighting’s Fight of the Year award three consecutive times. On top of that, two of those bouts — his fights with Carlos Condit and Rory MacDonald — are widely viewed as two of the greatest bouts in MMA history. That would be more than enough for any fighter, but Lawler added one final cherry to the top of his peerless résumé, authoring the best retirement in UFC history with his 38-second knockout of Niko Price in his final bout at UFC 290.

There is no single fighter that better speaks to what DAMN is all about, and so in honor of his recent retirement and induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Steven Marrocco look back on the career of the most exciting fighter to ever live.

New episodes of the DAMN! They Were Good podcast come out monthly and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. This week’s episode can be heard below.