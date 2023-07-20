Between the Links: Jamahal Hill vacates, Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2, Chimaev vs. Costa, MVP free agency

With so much going on in the UFC, and the MMA space in general, including Jamahal Hill getting injured and vacating the UFC light heavyweight title, MMA Fighting is turning the programming over to the live viewers this week.

On an all-new episode of Between the Links, the panel will answer fan questions from start to finish, and debate topics such as Hill vacating and what it could mean for the division moving forward, Dana White announcing Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, Michael Page entering free agency, UFC London this Saturday, Mayra Bueno Silva’s big win over Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77, UFC 291, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, and other news items in the combat sports world.

This week, the panel features MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.