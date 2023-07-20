 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Report: Daniella Hemsley ‘not banned from Kingpyn,’ explains how wardrobe mishap caused flash

By Drake Riggs Updated
/ new
Instagram: @daniella.hemsley

Daniella Hemsley’s post-fight celebration at this past weekend’s Kingpyn Boxing event has sent waves throughout the combat sports world.

Taking on Aleksandra Daniel, Hemsley sought her first career boxing win in the pair’s exhibition match. Hemsley made her debut earlier this year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jully Poca in April. This time around, Hemsley flipped the script and earned a unanimous decision win of her own. What has made all the headlines since then is her post-fight celebration, however.

After getting her hand raised, Hemsley, 22, was overwhelmed with joy and excitement, leading to her pulling up her sports bra to reveal her breasts. Speaking on the matter Thursday, Hemsley expressed that it actually wasn’t her intention to fully expose herself the way she did.

“Everything has gone crazy,” Hemsley said on her YouTube channel. “I hope you’ve all had a really good weekend and I hope you’ve really enjoyed this weekend’s antics, you’ve enjoyed my win, seeing me get my first win and I really hope you enjoyed the celebration after. I have the funniest story to tell you guys about that.

“I’m in the dressing room before my fight. I’m stickering up, guys. Like, I actually had flame nipple stickers. I’ll insert them right here [shows image] that I intended to wear. Before my post-fight celebration, I was only gonna pull my top up if I won. With my flames, you know, because ‘girl on fire’ sorts of vibes. I won my fight, I pull my top up and the stickers got stuck in my bra so the whole world saw my tits. My tits were out to everyone. I mean, I’m sure most of you aren’t complaining.”

Hemsley’s post-fight antics have been met with criticism in the aftermath from notable boxing figures such as Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn. Meanwhile, other influencer-type boxers have applauded the moment with some labeling it as empowering.

Unfortunately for Hemsley, Kingpyn Boxing wasn’t too pleased to have their product briefly turned R-Rated and has released an apologetic statement. The statement notes that Hemsley will “take some time away from boxing,” which the boxer has seen misconstrued as her being banned from the promotion. While she admits that she needs a break to heal up some injuries, her absence won’t be because she isn’t allowed to return.

“After my fight, [I] came out, got into the medical room and I’m being checked out by the doctor,” Hemsley said. “He’s doing the eye checks, the everything checks, and he’s taking my wraps off on my hands and I said to him, ‘I think I’ve broken my thumb.’ I literally even now I can like barely move it and I think I’ve also broken my elbow. I still need to get it scanned but I’ve been so lazy but I literally can’t straighten it.

“Which brings me on to say, there is a lot of speculation in the media at the moment about me being banned. Article after article after article. I am not banned from Kingpyn, guys. I have simply decided to take a few weeks off from training, to recover, to recover my body, and I plan on coming back fighting again hopefully in the winter.”

TOP STORIES

Banter. Julianna Pena: ‘Curtain-jerker’ Mayra Bueno Silva is ‘my biggest fan

Issues. Oscar De La Hoya addresses Ryan Garcia lawsuit, ongoing Eddie Hearn feud

Superfight. Francis Ngannou explains how Tyson Fury boxing match quickly came together

Break. Kingpyn Boxing apologizes for flashing incident, says Daniella Hemsley will ‘take some time away from boxing’

Shakeup. Cory Sandhagen needs replacement opponent for UFC Nashville main event

Bantamweight. Mayra Bueno Silva rips Raquel Pennington, vows to ‘smash’ Julianna Peña for five rounds ‘because she talks too much’

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

UFC London preview.

Free fight.

Bellator Confessions #2.

Full fight.

Celebrate the Journey #2.

CCC on Blachowicz vs. Pereira.

Champ camp.

Just Paulo.

Bo gets Betr,

Traveling with Arnold.

LISTEN UP

No Bets Barred. MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Conner Burks discuss if Tom Aspinall can make a triumphant return at UFC London.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

The magic number.

Buckley.

Boom.

Ouff.

Countdown.

Step up.

Relax.

Patricky savagery.

Oh, Conor.

Zero.

Bummer.

Support.

Offer.

There we have it.

Excuses?

Nerves.

Development...

The man is all over the place.

Congrats!

Return.

Shoulder.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Chris Wade (23-9) vs. Gabriel Braga (11-0); 2023 PFL 7, Aug. 4

Kyler Phillips (10-2) vs. Raoni Barcelos (17-4); UFC Nashville, Aug. 5

Shane Young (13-7) vs. Gabriel Miranda (16-6); UFC 293, Sept. 9

Tyson Pedro (9-4) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-2); UFC 293, Sept. 9

Nassourdine Imavov (12-4, 1 NC) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (14-1); UFC 294, Oct. 21

Paulo Costa (14-2) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (12-0); UFC 294, Oct. 21

Islam Makhachev (24-1) vs. Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC); UFC 294, Oct. 21

FINAL THOUGHTS

Even after Dricus Du Plessis came through big, I can’t believe how much the UFC has still managed to botch this whole middleweight title picture. Luckily for them, Sean Strickland would likely add a nice highlight to Israel Adesanya’s reel if that does happen instead. Knowing the MMA gods, we’ll see another ridiculous upset though.

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll

Who wins this weekend?

view results
  • 0%
    Tom Aspinall
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Marcin Tybura
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

In This Stream

Morning Report: UFC and MMA News, Multimedia and Hot Clicks

View all 2773 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting