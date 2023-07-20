Morning Report: Daniella Hemsley ‘not banned from Kingpyn,’ explains how wardrobe mishap caused flash

Daniella Hemsley’s post-fight celebration at this past weekend’s Kingpyn Boxing event has sent waves throughout the combat sports world.

Taking on Aleksandra Daniel, Hemsley sought her first career boxing win in the pair’s exhibition match. Hemsley made her debut earlier this year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jully Poca in April. This time around, Hemsley flipped the script and earned a unanimous decision win of her own. What has made all the headlines since then is her post-fight celebration, however.

After getting her hand raised, Hemsley, 22, was overwhelmed with joy and excitement, leading to her pulling up her sports bra to reveal her breasts. Speaking on the matter Thursday, Hemsley expressed that it actually wasn’t her intention to fully expose herself the way she did.

“Everything has gone crazy,” Hemsley said on her YouTube channel. “I hope you’ve all had a really good weekend and I hope you’ve really enjoyed this weekend’s antics, you’ve enjoyed my win, seeing me get my first win and I really hope you enjoyed the celebration after. I have the funniest story to tell you guys about that.

“I’m in the dressing room before my fight. I’m stickering up, guys. Like, I actually had flame nipple stickers. I’ll insert them right here [shows image] that I intended to wear. Before my post-fight celebration, I was only gonna pull my top up if I won. With my flames, you know, because ‘girl on fire’ sorts of vibes. I won my fight, I pull my top up and the stickers got stuck in my bra so the whole world saw my tits. My tits were out to everyone. I mean, I’m sure most of you aren’t complaining.”

Hemsley’s post-fight antics have been met with criticism in the aftermath from notable boxing figures such as Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn. Meanwhile, other influencer-type boxers have applauded the moment with some labeling it as empowering.

Unfortunately for Hemsley, Kingpyn Boxing wasn’t too pleased to have their product briefly turned R-Rated and has released an apologetic statement. The statement notes that Hemsley will “take some time away from boxing,” which the boxer has seen misconstrued as her being banned from the promotion. While she admits that she needs a break to heal up some injuries, her absence won’t be because she isn’t allowed to return.

“After my fight, [I] came out, got into the medical room and I’m being checked out by the doctor,” Hemsley said. “He’s doing the eye checks, the everything checks, and he’s taking my wraps off on my hands and I said to him, ‘I think I’ve broken my thumb.’ I literally even now I can like barely move it and I think I’ve also broken my elbow. I still need to get it scanned but I’ve been so lazy but I literally can’t straighten it.

“Which brings me on to say, there is a lot of speculation in the media at the moment about me being banned. Article after article after article. I am not banned from Kingpyn, guys. I have simply decided to take a few weeks off from training, to recover, to recover my body, and I plan on coming back fighting again hopefully in the winter.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

The magic number.

Just noticed that the BW top 5 all have 16 wins pic.twitter.com/EpQqmJTyo9 — FizievFan (@SeanyyMMA) July 19, 2023

Buckley.

The day I fight this dude and knock him out ya better comeback with this same energy #HoeEnergy https://t.co/Q6wT6K47cR — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) July 19, 2023

Boom.

Here comes the...fight camp!



It’s been great getting in some rounds back home this week. pic.twitter.com/g1pyQwc5jJ — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 19, 2023

Ouff.

There's 374 fighters listed on the active roster that have 5+ fights in the UFC. Julija Stoliarenko has the lowest win % of all these fighters.



She Co-Main events UFC London this weekend vs Molly McCann. pic.twitter.com/Bw4NldVIUm — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) July 19, 2023

Countdown.

10 days to go! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/niYrtIC6Jw — Tofiq Musayev (@Tofiq__Musayev) July 19, 2023

Step up.

Who’s in shape!!! We need a main event for my hometown show here in Nashville Aug 5!!! #ufcnashville — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 19, 2023

Relax.

Ok..

This one is good!

“They know your name.. they don’t know you.”

Sooooo relax and live. — Amanda Ribas (@amandaribasufc) July 19, 2023

Patricky savagery.

@PatrickyPitbull begins his charge back to the lightweight throne as he faces @ajmckee101 in the #BellatorLWGP Can he score his 17th KO?#BellatorXRizin | Sat, July 29 | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/k4ZrA8Y7Th — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) July 19, 2023

Oh, Conor.

Runs in the family. https://t.co/WgAFTWADM8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 19, 2023

Zero.

Terence Crawford gives Francis Ngannou '0 shot' to beat Tyson Fury in boxing pic.twitter.com/Fgjatq09yN — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 19, 2023

Bummer.

Miguel Baeza is out of his scheduled bout against Jake Matthews at #UFC291. pic.twitter.com/JEDFukqmmf — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) July 19, 2023

Support.

Super excited to be supporting Ireland’s newest UFC fighter! Shauna Bannon is FIREWORKS! Excited to see her grace the Octagon this week! We are with you all the way Shauna, when one of us go to war! ❤️ https://t.co/Hs3DtdJGKD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 19, 2023

Offer.

Official @PFLMMA $10M offer on table for Jake and Nate for this fight



Opportunity for @jakepaul and @NateDiaz209 to accept second part of boxing and MMA duel https://t.co/dbGOAVu3vX — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) July 19, 2023

There we have it.

Looks like I’m moving up to 135 and Juliana wants to be 3-4 in the last 6 years — Maycee Barber (@MayceeBarber) July 20, 2023

Excuses?

Built-in excuses growing legs now… — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 20, 2023

Nerves.

I get this question a lot: Do you still get nervous before a fight? The answer is YES very much. Not because I’m afraid of getting hurt or the outcome. I get nervous because I care. Anything you care about that deeply, and do not know the outcome will make you nervous… — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 20, 2023

Of course we rarely know the outcome of any large pursuit but that’s not what really makes you nervous. I got nervous before I opened any business, I get nervous when speaking in front of others, I get nervous when I purchase investments. — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 20, 2023

The nerves are not because of fear of a bad outcome, it’s because of putting enough time and energy that it creates a deep sense of caring about the performance itself. If there’s no belief that proper performance will create the desired outcome then you’re in the wrong pursuit — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 20, 2023

How to deal with these nerves is a whole other conversation. I love getting nervous it tells me I’m doing something worth doing regardless of the outcome — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 20, 2023

Development...

First year in the UFC I fought 5 times.

As a champion I keep showing up even through them c0v!d times. Y’all call me soft cuz I’m kind and like nice things . Your faves are softer than a babyshit!!! — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 20, 2023

The man is all over the place.

It’s OFFICIAL. I told you guys, I never lied. Abu Dhabi I’m bringing tha CHAOS to YOU ALL @SecretJuiceArmy pic.twitter.com/GFD0yEH4JB — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 20, 2023

Congrats!

Return.

When you stop learning, you stop growing & I love the opportunity to learn from the best.



Appreciate the lessons in striking from @WonderboyMMA. pic.twitter.com/Jur9TZIou4 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 19, 2023

Shoulder.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Chris Wade (23-9) vs. Gabriel Braga (11-0); 2023 PFL 7, Aug. 4

Kyler Phillips (10-2) vs. Raoni Barcelos (17-4); UFC Nashville, Aug. 5

Shane Young (13-7) vs. Gabriel Miranda (16-6); UFC 293, Sept. 9

Tyson Pedro (9-4) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-2); UFC 293, Sept. 9

Nassourdine Imavov (12-4, 1 NC) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (14-1); UFC 294, Oct. 21

Paulo Costa (14-2) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (12-0); UFC 294, Oct. 21

Islam Makhachev (24-1) vs. Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC); UFC 294, Oct. 21

FINAL THOUGHTS

Even after Dricus Du Plessis came through big, I can’t believe how much the UFC has still managed to botch this whole middleweight title picture. Luckily for them, Sean Strickland would likely add a nice highlight to Israel Adesanya’s reel if that does happen instead. Knowing the MMA gods, we’ll see another ridiculous upset though.

Thanks for reading!

