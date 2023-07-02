Mike Perry calls to fight Sean Strickland in bare-knuckle after UFC Vegas 76 win

Mike Perry saw a kindred spirit Saturday night at UFC Vegas 76.

A former UFC fighter, Perry has become the unofficial king of bare-knuckle boxing since signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2022. “Platinum” is already a perfect 3-0 in the sport, scoring a trio of victories over MMA crossover athletes Julian Lane, Michael Page, and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Perry’s latest outing, a brutal second-round stoppage of Rockhold, drew more attention than any fight in the brief history of the sport and established Perry as the biggest draw in bare-knuckle boxing.

UFC star and former two-division champion Conor McGregor even attended BKFC 41 and faced off with Perry in the ring following the American’s win over Rockhold.

Now Perry is turning his attention to a different UFC headliner.

Following Sean Strickland’s second-round stoppage of Abus Magomedov in UFC Vegas 76’s main event, Perry threw down the gauntlet for a bout between the two brash personalities.

“Me and Sean Strickland should bare knuckle box, show us the money and make it happen,” Perry wrote on Twitter, tagging UFC president Dana White and the official BKFC account.

Of course, Strickland has his own priorities to deal with first.

After notching his second consecutive win at UFC Vegas 76 and pushing his record as a UFC middleweight to 9-2, the outspoken contender called for the next title shot against UFC champ Israel Adesanya.