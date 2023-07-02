Eddie Hearn believes Tyson Fury’s next fight is exhibition against Francis Ngannou

Although nothing is confirmed, renowned boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes an exhibition boxing match with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could be next on the horizon for Tyson Fury.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Hearn was asked about rumors surrounding a potential bout between Fury and the recent PFL headline-making signee.

“Yes, I believe [that is going to happen],” Hearn said. “This is what I’ve heard: It’ll be an exhibition, apparently — no knockdowns or anything. I don’t know, I’m only telling you what I’ve heard. Who knows what’s what, but I think that is, apparently, what is going to be the next fight [for Fury]. [It’s] disappointing, but it is what it is.”

This disappointment from Hearn stems from a fight between his fighter Oleksandr Usyk and Fury not coming together to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion. Despite many back-and-forth conversations on social media, the anticipated bout has yet to be signed.

Ngannou hasn’t competed since defeating Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision at UFC 270 in January 2022 to retain his UFC heavyweight title, which led to Ngannou getting surgery for a serious knee injury. “The Predator” chose to part ways with the UFC and signed with the PFL in May, with the expectation to compete in a boxing match before making his promotional debut in 2024.

When asked about whether or not a fight between Fury and Ngannou is good for boxing, Hearn took the path of tradition — and giving boxing fans the fights they want to see.

“I’m sure it would be a big event, but I want to see him fight Usyk,” Hearn explained. “I feel like the undisputed championship, we’ve chased it for so long, that it would be nice to get an undisputed champion.

“But Tyson is in charge of his own career, and I’m sure he’s got a mat load of money, and good luck to him.”