Watch UFC 290 Countdown video to get a closer look at the top four fights of the UFC 290 main card, which takes place Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view card will be the featured event for the UFC’s annual International Fight Week.

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski looks to make it five straight title defenses when he faces interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez. Brandon Moreno puts his newly regained flyweight belt on the line against the man who holds two victories over him in Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event, while Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis battle in the middleweight featured bout, which UFC President Dana White proclaimed as a title eliminator for Israel Adesanya.

Also, Bo Nickal makes his second octagon appearance as he faces Tresean Gore in a 185-pound tilt.