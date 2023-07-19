Chris Wade replaces Movlid Khaybulaev in PFL welterweight playoffs

Chris Wade hopes five is his lucky number.

The 35-year-old veteran has replaced 2021 PFL champion Movlid Khaybulaev in a semifinal matchup against Gabriel Braga in the upcoming PFL welterweight playoffs. The news represents Wade’s fifth time advancing to the PFL playoffs in pursuit of the promotion’s $1 million grand prize after previously falling short in the 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022 seasons.

“What’s up everybody? I’ve got breaking news. We are back,” Wade announced Wednesday on Instagram. “Back for a fifth consecutive semifinal in the PFL $1 million tournament. I’m going to be taking on Gabriel Braga, August 4, in San Antonio, Texas. I’m so amped, you have no idea. I’ve been training my ass off, and destiny is a powerful thing.”

Wade (23-9) finished in fifth place in the 2023 PFL welterweight regular season. He split his two regular season appearances, losing a unanimous decision to No. 1 seed Bubba Jenkins before rebounding with a first-round stoppage of Ryoji Kudo.

Wade has lost three of his four prior semifinal appearances under the PFL umbrella. His lone semifinal win came in 2021 when he outpointed Jenkins to advance to the tournament finals, before dropping a decision to Khaybulaev with the $1 million prize on the line.

Braga (11-0) scored wins over the bracket’s No. 4 seed Jesus Pinedo and one-time UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes in the 2023 regular season to earn a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

The PFL featherweight semifinals take place along the light heavyweight semifinals on August 4 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.