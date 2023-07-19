No Bets Barred: Can Tom Aspinall make a triumphant return at UFC London?

Still in the thick of its summer run, the UFC returns both to television screens and the O2 Arena this Saturday for the latest UFC London event. Headlined by the return of heavyweight dynamo Tom Aspinall, UFC London features 15 total fights and so the No Bets Barred boys are back to break them all down.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a brief recap of last week before diving headfirst into the robust UFC London card. Topics discussed include Aspinall’s return from his knee injury and year-long layoff, whether or not Molly McCann will even get the chance to fight this weekend, which British fighter are the boys not backing, and Pannie Kianzad’s chances to upset Ketlen Vieira in the suddenly wide open women’s bantamweight division.

Tune in for episode 54 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.