Kingpyn Boxing apologizes for flashing incident, says Daniella Hemsley will ‘take some time away from boxing’

Kingpyn Boxing is taking a hardline stance against Daniella Hemsley.

This past Saturday, Hemsley fought in the Kingpyn event in Dublin, earning a hard-fought victory over Ms. Danielka. After being announced the winner, Hemsley then made headlines when she celebrated her victory by flashing the camera. The celebration drew plenty of attention to the event, but also plenty of criticism, with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn ripping into the incident as detrimental to the sport of boxing and an indictment of influencers in modern society.

To some extent, it appears that Kingpyn agrees with Hearn, because on Wednesday, the promotion released a statement apologizing for the incident and declaring that Hemsley will not be competing on their upcoming card, nor for the foreseeable future.

A STATEMENT FROM SATURDAY NIGHT pic.twitter.com/v4ZV8R24PR — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 19, 2023

As we strive to bring fans the best influencer boxing events possible, we accept that Saturday’s post fight incident may have offended some viewers and appreciate that this incident didn’t meet the standards expected from Kingpyn fight nights. We apologize fully to anyone upset during the broadcast. The fighter involved in the incident will not be appearing in the Final event and has decided to take some time away from boxing. We will now be turning out attention to the Kingpyn finals, with all of us more determined than ever to hold the greatest night of influencer boxing and showcase the very best of the sport we all love.

Hemsley is not the first woman to celebrate a victory by removing her top in front of cameras. Tai Emery famously did the same after her first win in BKFC in 2022, which got her in hot water with the promotion. That being said, Emery was still allowed to compete, fighting just a few months later in BKFC, unlike Hemsley.