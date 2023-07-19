The MMA Hour with Julianna Peña, Oscar De La Hoya in studio, Phil de Fries, Bassil Hafez, and Shauna Bannon

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

1:40 p.m.: KSW heavyweight champ Phil de Fries joins us to talk about his latest title defense and what’s next.

2 p.m.: Boxing Hall of Famer and former champ Oscar De La Hoya joins us in studio to talk about his new documentary and combat sports news.

2:45 p.m.: Former UFC bantamweight champ Julianna Peña joins to talk about the vacant belt and answer Mayra Bueno Silva’s recent interview.

3:15 p.m.: Undefeated Irish MMA fighter Shauna Bannon talks about her UFC deal.

3:45 p.m.: UFC Vegas 77 standout Bassil Hafez discusses his fight with Jack Della Maddalena.

4:15 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back for best bets at UFC London and more.

