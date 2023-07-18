UFC free fight video: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier initially resisted fighting Michael Chandler. But after the three-time Bellator champion became too big to ignore, he accepted the challenge.

Poirier didn’t believe Chandler put in his octagon time and rejected a potential showdown after knocking out Conor McGregor at UFC 257. That led to some colorful back-and-forth between the veteran lightweights.

Then Chandler knocked out Tony Ferguson with a front-kick in a career highlight at UFC 274, and he was just the big name Poirier required for his next octagon appointment.

In the free fight video above, check out the result of the epic clash between Poirier and Chandler, which took place Nov. 12, 2022, at UFC 281. The bout served on the pay-per-view main card of the event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.