Islam Makhachev calls for Leon Edwards champ vs. champ fight at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

Without an opponent currently, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is calling his shot against welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards for the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev is expected to headline UFC 294 on Oct. 21 at Etihad Arena, but with the 155-pound division being in a weird place for the timing of the event, it’s unknown who he’ll face. So he took to Twitter to float the idea of a second consecutive champion vs. champion fight, but this time, Makhachev wants to opportunity to win a second title.

UFC Abu Dhabi, October 21st

Makhachev vs Edwards

Makhachev vs Edwards

What do you think?

Following his first-round finish of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 in June, UFC President Dana White hinted that Charles Oliveira — the man Makhachev defeated for the title at UFC 280 this past October — would get his rematch. During UFC 290 fight week, Oliveira told TSN that he would not be ready to face Makhachev in October, but is hoping for the fight to take place in November or December.

Another potential option is featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who recently dominated Yair Rodriguez earlier this month in the main event of UFC 290 to retain his featherweight title. Volkanovski recently took Makhachev to his limit, but ultimately lost a decision at UFC 284 in February.

As far as Edwards goes, he is expected to defend his championship against Colby Covington later this year.