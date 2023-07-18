Heck of a Morning: Where will Michael Page fight next after announcing free agency?

Michael “Venom” Page surprised a lot of people on Monday when he announced he was a free agent on The MMA Hour after his previous deal with Bellator had run out. While Bellator has the option to match outside offers, the options for Page are likely aplenty. Will “MVP” return to Bellator, head to the UFC, or a different promotion?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Page’s announcement, where he believes the UFC could find itself on the list of suitors, and more. Additionally, listener topics include Mayra Bueno Silva’s submission win over Holly Holm in the main event of UFC Vegas 77, who Islam Makhachev could fight at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UFC London, the ticket prices to attend a UFC event, rumors about the UFC 291 fight between Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov, and much more.

