The MMA Hour with Francis Ngannou, Rampage Jackson, Michael Page, Mayra Bueno Silva, and Maycee Barber

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: A recap of the weekend featuring UFC Vegas 77 and more.
2 p.m.: Francis Ngannou will join the show to talk about his upcoming fight with Tyson Fury.
2:40 p.m.: Michael Page rejoins the show to talk about his next move and all the latest goings-on with Bellator.
3:05 p.m.: UFC flyweight Maycee Barber joins the show to talk about her title campaign.
3:30 p.m.: Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson returns to catch us up on what he’s been up to.
4:15 p.m.: UFC Vegas 77 headliner Mayra Bueno Silva reflects on her big win over Holly Holm.
4:35 p.m.: GC and the parlay pals look back at their recent selection and how UFC Vegas 77 went.
