The MMA Hour with Francis Ngannou, Rampage Jackson, Michael Page, Mayra Bueno Silva, and Maycee Barber

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A recap of the weekend featuring UFC Vegas 77 and more.

2 p.m.: Francis Ngannou will join the show to talk about his upcoming fight with Tyson Fury.

2:40 p.m.: Michael Page rejoins the show to talk about his next move and all the latest goings-on with Bellator.

3:05 p.m.: UFC flyweight Maycee Barber joins the show to talk about her title campaign.

3:30 p.m.: Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson returns to catch us up on what he’s been up to.

4:15 p.m.: UFC Vegas 77 headliner Mayra Bueno Silva reflects on her big win over Holly Holm.

4:35 p.m.: GC and the parlay pals look back at their recent selection and how UFC Vegas 77 went.

