On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 77

After her impressive second-round submission win over former champion Holly Holm in the main event of UFC Vegas 77, Mayra Bueno Silva made a strong case to fight for the bantamweight title recently vacated by Amanda Nunes. Was the victory enough to push Bueno Silva ahead of either Julianna Pena or Raquel Pennington, or is there more work to be done?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and guest host Jed Meshew attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective following Saturday’s card at the APEX. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Holm, Jack Della Maddalena after his very close split decision win over Bassil Hafez in the co-main event, along with fellow main card winners Francisco Prado, Jun Yong Park, Norma Dumont, Nazim Sadykhov, and more.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.