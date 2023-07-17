Morning Report: Eddie Hearn rips influencer boxing after Daniella Hemsley’s flash at Kingpyn Boxing

Eddie Hearn doesn’t like the recent trend that’s attempting to take over the boxing world.

Daniella Hemsley made the rounds throughout social media this past weekend. Competing at a Kingpyn Boxing event in Dublin, Ireland, Hemsley left a lasting impression for what she did after her match rather than in it. Hemsley defeated Aleksandra Daniel via a five-round unanimous decision on the night, celebrating by pulling up her sports bra to reveal her breasts to the camera.

The match and event followed suit with the continuation of the celebrity and influencer boxing boom that’s swept the sport since late 2019. Hemsley — an OnlyFans content creator — is the third fighter in the past 12 months to celebrate in such a fashion. However, don’t expect to see Matchroom Sport Chairman Hearn getting involved with events like Kingpyn.

“My opinion is, I hate it,” Hearn told Boxing Social. “I hate it. We’ve worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work. One thing we must understand is that ain’t boxing. That needs to be pushed. All that stuff — Misfits, Kingpyn, all that stuff. It needs to be booted so far away from professional boxing, and we really need to disassociate ourselves with what it is.

“It does great numbers. It’s entertainment. It’s all of those things, and what we saw there [with Hemsley]. For me, what I’m trying to do and what we’ve been doing for years and years, the sacrifices people have made to be respected — again, it’s not boxing. But at the same time, I think it’s more of a reflection of society than a reflection of good or bad for boxing. I don’t like it.”

Last year, Hearn helped put together one of the biggest women’s boxing matches in recent history when Katie Taylor took on Amanda Serrano. Coincidentally collaborating with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, Hearn’s fighter Taylor, won the bout via split decision and has gone on to defeat Karen Carabajal before filling out a large Dublin show against Chantelle Cameron this past May. Unfortunately for Taylor, Cameron spoiled her homecoming with a big majority decision upset win.

For Hearn, he’s more about the purity of the sport, and working alongside one of boxing’s current best in Taylor, he admits it's not ideal for where he wants to see the sport and society go.

“The problem today is you want kids to have great role models,” Hearn said. “I have two daughters. When my daughters spend time or have met Katie Taylor, it’s the greatest thing that I could ever see — them looking at a female who has achieved so much and shown them that anything’s possible, even when everything’s stacked against you. Anything’s possible. I think what we’re lacking in society at the moment is role models.

“Unfortunately, we now live in a world where role models, or influencers, are not necessarily doing things that the older generation, which I class myself as, or parents would want your kids to see or think is acceptable. [It’s] nothing to do with women, nothing to do with men. You want your kids to behave in a certain way. That’s not a way you’d want your kids to behave, in my opinion. This is only my opinion. But we live in a f****** mental world. Unfortunately, clout is just being chased all over the place. To each their own.”

Between Istela Nunes and KSW, MMA sure delivered the gore this weekend. Sheesh.

Hope everyone had a great weekend. Happy Monday!

