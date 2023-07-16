Photo: Nemanja Nikolić’s insane cut from KSW 84 fight

(CONTENT WARNING: Graphic images of injury)

KSW 84 featured heavyweight champ Phil De Fries defending his title a tenth time and five finishes. The event also had a pretty grisly aftermath for two of the competitors.

Bantamweight Bruno Dos Santos wasn’t the only fighter to suffer a severe cut at the show on Saturday in Gdynia, Poland. Middleweight Nemanja Nikolić absolutely had his forehead sliced open during a fight with Bartosz Leśko, leading to this NSFW picture posted by the promotion.

Twitter soon took down the shot for violating its community guidelines, but below is a screenshot of the injury. It is not for the squeamish.

Here is a video of Leśko’s second-round submission finish, which put him back in the win column after a rear-naked choke loss to Tom Breese.

Bartosz Leśko with the submission & has Gdynia on their feet!! #KSW84 pic.twitter.com/5roU0Dd1EU — KSW (@KSW_MMA) July 15, 2023

Nikolić’s loss was his first as a professional after a 9-0-1 record earned on the international circuit.