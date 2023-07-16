UFC Vegas 77 Post Show: Did Mayra Bueno Silva earn title shot by submitting Holly Holm?

Fresh off the incredible UFC 290, the world’s premiere MMA promotion returned with another APEX offering, UFC Vegas 77. And while the card as whole was somewhat forgettable, the main event gave us something to talk about as Mayra Bueno Silva staked her claim to a bantamweight title shot by submitting former champion Holly Holm in the second round.

Following UFC Vegas 77, MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew, Eric Jackman, and José Youngs react to Bueno Silva’s big win, Jack Della Maddalena’s difficult test against short-notice opponent Bassil Hafez in the co-main event, the lightweight futures of prospects Francisco Prado and Nazim Sadykhov, the consistent entertainment value of “The Iron Turtle” Jun Yong Park, and what was quite possibly the final women’s featherweight fight in UFC history.

Watch the UFC Vegas 77 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you get your pods.