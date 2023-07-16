UFC Vegas 77 post-fight bonuses: Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez win ‘Fight of the Night’

Assembled on five days’ notice, Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez still managed to wow UFC execs enough to secure “Fight of the Night” at UFC Vegas 77.

Hafez, a last-second replacement opponent for Jack Della Maddalena, who saw two opponents scratched from his originally scheduled fight at UFC 290, gave a spirited effort over three rounds. His relentless takedown attempts and standup work were enough to convince one of three judges he was the victor, though two dissenting judges gave Maddalena the 29-28 score for the split call win.

Still, both fighters will take home an additional $50,000 for their efforts on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Two other fighters took home $50,000 bonuses for “Performance of the Night.” They include:

Headliner Mayra Bueno Silva, whose inventive second-round submission of Holly Holm put her in contention for the now-vacant bantamweight title.

Francisco Prado, who shocked Ottman Azaitar with a first-round ground and pound stoppage on the main card.

UFC Vegas 77 took place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. It aired on ESPN and ESPN+.