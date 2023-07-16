Video: Brandon Moreno lands spinning kick, flying knee and armbar during pro-wrestling match in Mexico

Ex-flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is still nursing a broken hand suffered at UFC 290, but that didn’t stop him from getting involved in a pro wrestling match in Mexico on Saturday.

The event — Lucha Libre AAA TripleMania XXXI — advertised Moreno’s appearance long before his back-and-forth brawl against Alexandre Pantoja. Despite a tough loss in the fight, he still showed up as part of an eight-man tag team match, where he supporting Team Baja against Team Chilango.

It was during the match when Moreno came face-to-face with a pro wrestling named Daga, who made the ill-fated decision to slap the former UFC champion in the ring.

That led to Moreno uncorking a spinning back kick, followed by a flying knee that knocked Daga to the ground. From there, Moreno secured an armbar submission on the ground before the move was broken up by one of Daga’s teammates.

It was a wild sequence, with the crowd showing full support for Moreno, who looked like he was having a blast in the ring.

Of course, Moreno is just the latest UFC fighter to cross over to professional wrestling, including ex-UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who also appeared at Lucha Libre AAA events in the past.

It remains to be seen if this will potentially serve as the start of a new career after fighting, but Moreno certainly showed the skills for his first time in pro-wrestling.