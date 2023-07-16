‘A very nasty choke‘: Fighters react to Mayra Bueno Silva’s finish of Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77

Mayra Bueno Silva expertly capitalized on Holly Holm’s gameplan at UFC Vegas 77 and put herself into title contention with an upset win.
Bueno Silva secured a ninja choke (called a standing guillotine choke on the broadcast) by using Holm’s smothering cage pressure against her, securing the neck when Holm left it exposed as the two grappled against the fence for the finish 38 seconds into the second frame.
Bueno Silva then cut a promo for a shot at the UFC bantamweight title – recently vacated by the retiring two-division champ Amanda Nunes – against ex-champ Julianna Pena.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 77 main card.
Did I hear someone say the name of the #peopleschamp? Perfect. Get in line. I’ll do you and Raquel in the same night. Who else wants a beating ?— Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) July 16, 2023
That was a very nasty choke #UFCVegas77— Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) July 16, 2023
We call that the ninja choke! Sneaky and effective! #UFCVegas77 great work Mayra Silva against Holly Holm!— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) July 16, 2023
Was that the ninja choke?— Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) July 16, 2023
Ninja choke— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 16, 2023
Jack Della Maddalena def. Bassil Hafez
That was a tough decision but they got it wrong #UFCFightNight— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 16, 2023
What a fight. But I think Hafez won #ufc #UFCVegas77— Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) July 16, 2023
Yeah that decision was questionable— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 16, 2023
Francisco Prado def. Ottman Azaitar
Come on bad stoppage— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 16, 2023
The lesson in this. Don’t do thumbs up during ground and pound. Just defend. Thumbs up during submission attempts. #ufcvegas77— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2023
Jun Yong Park def. Albert Duraev
I like this dance @jun yong park congratulations #ufcvegas77— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) July 16, 2023
I did not expect that from Park. Very impressive win over an extremely tough Duraev. #UFCVegas77— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 16, 2023
Park had a sick lil celebration dance— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 16, 2023
Norma Dumont def. Chelsea Chandler
I've never seen it either, but I don't think it's going away anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/sH7bOikwvM— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) July 16, 2023
What’s next for Norma Dumont?— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 16, 2023
DC just had to bring it up #UFCVegas77— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 16, 2023
Chelsea did absolutely nothing— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 16, 2023
Nazim Sadykhov def. Terrance McKinney
Sorry guys my arm got trap shit happen I felt great all around moved good second avoids hit just got caught up in my takedown we willl be back love you guys who supported and watch— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 16, 2023
