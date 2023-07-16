 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘A very nasty choke‘: Fighters react to Mayra Bueno Silva’s finish of Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Holm v Bueno Silva Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Mayra Bueno Silva expertly capitalized on Holly Holm’s gameplan at UFC Vegas 77 and put herself into title contention with an upset win.

Bueno Silva secured a ninja choke (called a standing guillotine choke on the broadcast) by using Holm’s smothering cage pressure against her, securing the neck when Holm left it exposed as the two grappled against the fence for the finish 38 seconds into the second frame.

Bueno Silva then cut a promo for a shot at the UFC bantamweight title – recently vacated by the retiring two-division champ Amanda Nunes – against ex-champ Julianna Pena.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 77 main card.

Jack Della Maddalena def. Bassil Hafez

Francisco Prado def. Ottman Azaitar

Jun Yong Park def. Albert Duraev

Norma Dumont def. Chelsea Chandler

Nazim Sadykhov def. Terrance McKinney

