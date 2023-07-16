‘A very nasty choke‘: Fighters react to Mayra Bueno Silva’s finish of Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77

Mayra Bueno Silva expertly capitalized on Holly Holm’s gameplan at UFC Vegas 77 and put herself into title contention with an upset win.

Bueno Silva secured a ninja choke (called a standing guillotine choke on the broadcast) by using Holm’s smothering cage pressure against her, securing the neck when Holm left it exposed as the two grappled against the fence for the finish 38 seconds into the second frame.

Bueno Silva then cut a promo for a shot at the UFC bantamweight title – recently vacated by the retiring two-division champ Amanda Nunes – against ex-champ Julianna Pena.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 77 main card.

Did I hear someone say the name of the #peopleschamp? Perfect. Get in line. I’ll do you and Raquel in the same night. Who else wants a beating ? — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) July 16, 2023

That was a very nasty choke #UFCVegas77 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) July 16, 2023

We call that the ninja choke! Sneaky and effective! #UFCVegas77 great work Mayra Silva against Holly Holm! — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) July 16, 2023

Was that the ninja choke? — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) July 16, 2023

Ninja choke — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 16, 2023

Jack Della Maddalena def. Bassil Hafez

That was a tough decision but they got it wrong #UFCFightNight — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 16, 2023

What a fight. But I think Hafez won #ufc #UFCVegas77 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) July 16, 2023

Yeah that decision was questionable — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 16, 2023

Francisco Prado def. Ottman Azaitar

Come on bad stoppage — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 16, 2023

The lesson in this. Don’t do thumbs up during ground and pound. Just defend. Thumbs up during submission attempts. #ufcvegas77 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2023

Jun Yong Park def. Albert Duraev

I like this dance @jun yong park congratulations #ufcvegas77 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) July 16, 2023

I did not expect that from Park. Very impressive win over an extremely tough Duraev. #UFCVegas77 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 16, 2023

Park had a sick lil celebration dance — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 16, 2023

Norma Dumont def. Chelsea Chandler

I've never seen it either, but I don't think it's going away anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/sH7bOikwvM — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) July 16, 2023

What’s next for Norma Dumont?

A title fight?! But against who?



#UFCVegas77 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 16, 2023

DC just had to bring it up #UFCVegas77 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 16, 2023

Chelsea did absolutely nothing



#UFCVegas77 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 16, 2023

Nazim Sadykhov def. Terrance McKinney