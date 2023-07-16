X-ray reveals Istela Nunes’ severely injured elbow after UFC Vegas 77 dislocation

UFC President Dana White posted Istela Nunes’ post-fight X-ray after she dislocated her elbow at UFC Vegas 77.

Nunes had just begun her fight against Viktoriya Dudakova on Saturday’s prelims when she posted her left arm and it gave way, resulting in a nasty dislocation that left her crying on the octagon canvas.

Here is the photo of Nunes’ injury – it is not for the faint of heart.

It looks as though Nunes will need extensive rehabilitation to heal her injury, which resulted in a 34-second loss at UFC Vegas 77. It was also her fourth straight defeat and put her octagon career in imminent jeopardy. Dudakova, meanwhile, upped her record to 7-0 in her professional career and took home her first UFC win.

Here is a video of the full sequence that led to the injury.

REALLY BAD INJURY ALERT



debut injury win for Dudakova over Nunes #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/ShN2J2fPCc — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 16, 2023

Although the Nevada Athletic Commission no longer releases medical suspension info, it’s highly likely Nunes will need a doctor’s clearance before being allowed to fight again.

Later, however, she provided a positive update to fans with a follow-up X-ray of her elbow after its initial treatment.