Watch Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 77 clash above, courtesy of ESPN and UFC.
Holm vs. Silva took place July 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Holly Holm (15-6) and Silva (10-2-1) collided in the UFC Vegas 77 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.
Catch more video highlights below.
Ready to make the most of her opportunity!@MayraSheetara | #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/QkDnomaiWY— UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023
Experience is on her side!@HollyHolm | #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/K2vNUvWfPm— UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023
Chegamos na metade do primeiro round!— UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) July 16, 2023
[ #UFCVegas77 ao vivo no @UFCFightPassBR ➡️ https://t.co/iAvMFO4Ruy ] pic.twitter.com/tcZRb3RPAF
SHE GETS THE TAP!!!!!! @MayraSheetara is now officially in the mix at the top of the division! #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/VjxwTzrI4z— UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023
Second round submission for @MayraSheetara! #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/C0aOcPFiCy— UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023
For a round-by-round recap of the fight, check out this live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
