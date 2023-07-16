Watch Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 77 clash above, courtesy of ESPN and UFC.

Holm vs. Silva took place July 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Holly Holm (15-6) and Silva (10-2-1) collided in the UFC Vegas 77 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

SHE GETS THE TAP!!!!!! @MayraSheetara is now officially in the mix at the top of the division! #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/VjxwTzrI4z — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023

