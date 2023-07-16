 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva full fight video highlights

By Steven Marrocco
Watch Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 77 clash above, courtesy of ESPN and UFC.

Holm vs. Silva took place July 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Holly Holm (15-6) and Silva (10-2-1) collided in the UFC Vegas 77 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

For a round-by-round recap of the fight, check out this live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

