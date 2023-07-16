UFC Vegas 77 live blog: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

This is the UFC Vegas 77 live blog for Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, the women’s bantamweight main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

At 41, Holly Holm doesn’t have too much longer left at the top of the MMA game. But fresh off a decision win over Yana Santos in March, “The Preacher’s Daughter” is still one of the best in the world right now, and with Amanda Nunes retiring from the sport last month, she suddenly finds herself on the short list of possible contenders for the newly vacated 135-pound title.

If she can find a way to get past the surging Bueno Silva, Holm could be one win away from reclaiming gold seven years after she last held it.

Unbeaten at bantamweight, Mayra Bueno Silva’s unsuccessful run at flyweight came to an end last year when the Brazilian standout moved back up to 135 pounds. Since then, “Sheetara” has been perfect, earning three straight victories, including back-to-back submission finishes. If she can add Holm to her list of conquests, Bueno Silva will rocket up the rankings and could find herself in line for a title shot.

