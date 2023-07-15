UFC Vegas 77 video: Francisco Prado blasts Ottman Azaitar with spinning back elbow, finishes with ground and pound

Francisco Prado added to his highlight reel with a spinning back elbow that blasted Ottman Azaitar and led to a ground and pound finish in the first round at UFC Vegas 77.

The 21-year-old fighter from Argentina looked strong throughout the fight but once he had his opponent backed up against the cage, he uncorked the elbow that cracked Azaitar and opened a large cut on the side of his head. Once the fight hit the floor, Prado just kept dropping bombs with a series of punches and hammer fists that finally led to the end of the fight at 4:05 in the opening round.

SPINNIN ELBOW TO GNP FOR PRADO #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/lERr8P93IZ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 16, 2023

Afterwards, Azaitar disputed the stoppage but Prado actually felt like the referee could have called it a little bit earlier.

“I think it was late,” Prado said. “His eyes were going out there.”

FRANCISCO PRADO HAMMERS HOME THE WIN #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/9WPnTdKpck — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2023

As far as the elbow goes, Prado revealed that is something he actually works in the gym during his training camps and he executed the move perfectly, which ultimately led to his first-round finish.

“This was training,” Prado said about the spin move. “This is something we do everyday. $50g’s baby!”

Prado won’t find out until later if he secured a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus but he can start celebrating his first UFC win right now.

The victory evened his UFC record at 1-1 after falling in his debut with his overall record now improved to 12-1.