UFC Vegas 77 video: Norma Dumont wins but misses finish after Chelsea Chandler literally runs away from her

Norma Dumont could have potentially scored a first-round finish at UFC Vegas 77, but she’ll instead go home with a decision after Chelsea Chandler literally ran away from her after getting rocked with a punch early in the fight.

UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier burst out in laughter as Chandler turned and sprinted across the octagon after eating a stiff punch from Dumont. Fellow commentator Dominick Cruz joked, “if there was a door, [Chandler] would have been out of there.”

Chandler was literally trying to run OUT of the octagon #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/B8SwO88dgQ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 16, 2023

As strange as it was to see a fighter run across the octagon to avoid another strike, Chandler’s strategy worked, because Dumont wasn’t able to follow up to deliver more damage. Unfortunately for Chandler, things never got much better as she continued to get the worst of exchanges throughout the fight as Dumont also took her to the ground at will.

When the fight was over, all three judges scored it 30-27 for Dumont, who picked up her third straight win while moving her overall record to 6-1 in her past seven fights.

Dumont also settled a score with Chandler after the fighters exchanged words backstage following the UFC Vegas 77 weigh-ins, which forced security to intervene.

“Don’t do this with a Brazilian,” Dumont said afterward. “Otherwise, things are going to happen.”

Dumont also addressed the uncertain future for the women’s featherweight division in the wake of Amanda Nunes’ retirement when she laid down her titles back at UFC 289. Even UFC President Dana White hinted that time might be running out on the 145-pound women’s division with Nunes gone.

Dumont obviously hopes otherwise as she put her name forward to compete for the featherweight title in Nunes’ absence.

“The division is not vacant, I’m here,” Dumont shouted. “I want to say to the UFC, I’m here.”