‘That’s a nasty arm break’: Pros react to Istela Nunes’ horrific arm injury at UFC Vegas 77

Jed Meshew
Istela Nunes lost her fourth fight in a row on Saturday, but this one is going to hurt worse than the others.

On Saturday night, Nunes faced debuting undefeated prospect Viktoriya Dudakova at UFC Vegas 77 and unfortunately for Nunes, things went about as bad as possible. Less than one minute into the fight, Dudakova shot for a takedown and as Nunes tried to defend, she posted her arm to the mat and the force of the takedown brutally dislocated her elbow. The fight was immediately stopped just 34 seconds into the first round with Dudakova winning by TKO and it certainly appears that Nunes is in for a long recovery.

With such a gruesome injury, the MMA community was quick to react to the horrific injury, offering well-wishes and condolences to the Brazilian fighter. Check out what Nunes’ fellow UFC fighters had to say about the terrible injury below.

