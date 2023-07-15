‘That’s a nasty arm break’: Pros react to Istela Nunes’ horrific arm injury at UFC Vegas 77

Istela Nunes lost her fourth fight in a row on Saturday, but this one is going to hurt worse than the others.

On Saturday night, Nunes faced debuting undefeated prospect Viktoriya Dudakova at UFC Vegas 77 and unfortunately for Nunes, things went about as bad as possible. Less than one minute into the fight, Dudakova shot for a takedown and as Nunes tried to defend, she posted her arm to the mat and the force of the takedown brutally dislocated her elbow. The fight was immediately stopped just 34 seconds into the first round with Dudakova winning by TKO and it certainly appears that Nunes is in for a long recovery.

With such a gruesome injury, the MMA community was quick to react to the horrific injury, offering well-wishes and condolences to the Brazilian fighter. Check out what Nunes’ fellow UFC fighters had to say about the terrible injury below.

Shit. That’s a nasty arm break. Hoping for a speedy recovery — michael (@bisping) July 16, 2023

I hear ya but thems the rules (or breaks ) if something happens where a fighter can’t continue due to something which was legal then it’s a win. https://t.co/khxGiD6v6J — michael (@bisping) July 16, 2023

Ohh I feel so bad for Istela Nunes. Especially because I think that was her last chance to prove that she deserves her spot in UFC.

I hope she will get another chance



#UFCVegas77 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 16, 2023

That fucking arm !!!! — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 16, 2023

Ughhhh that was bad — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 16, 2023

I know that pain. Nasty arm break and now she’s out a min of a year I’m sure. — Bodybagz_Pyfer (@joe_pyfer96) July 16, 2023

Awwwww that arm. I could feel the pain #UFCVegas77 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) July 16, 2023

Bad time for jokes #ufcvegas77 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2023

Omg #UFCVegas77 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) July 16, 2023