UFC Vegas 77 video: Istela Nunes suffers gruesome elbow dislocation in 34-second loss

Istela Nunes had about as bad of a Saturday night as you can imagine.

On Saturday night, Nunes faced undefeated prospect Viktoriya Dudakova on the preliminary portion of UFC Vegas 77 in what had the makings of a fun strawweight scrap. Unfortunately, that isn’t what happened, as just 34 seconds into the first round, Dudakova shot for a takedown, and when Nunes went to post an arm and fight the takedown off, she instead brutally dislocated her elbow, causing Nunes to scream out in pain. Referee Chris Tognoni immediately jumped in and stopped the bout.

Check out the gruesome ending below, courtesy of Spinning Backfist.

REALLY BAD INJURY ALERT



debut injury win for Dudakova over Nunes #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/ShN2J2fPCc — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 16, 2023

Unfortunately for Nunes, the injury is her fourth straight defeat and figures to put her on the sidelines for an extended period. In contrast, Dudakova now moves to 7-0 in her professional career, and the 24-year-old Russian has finally secured her first UFC win, albeit not in the fashion she probably wanted.