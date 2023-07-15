UFC Vegas 77 video: Nazim Sadykhov taps out Terrance McKinney with nasty choke after trapping arm behind his back

Nazim Sadykhov didn’t have anything personal against Terrance McKinney but he was still looking for a little bit of vengeance for his teammate at UFC Vegas 77.

After McKinney blasted Matt Frevola with a lightning quick knockout in his octagon debut back in 2021, Sadykhov wanted to get one back for his friend and that’s exactly what he delivered on Saturday night. Following a tough opening round, Sadykhov wasted no time dragging McKinney to the ground and actually trapping his arm behind the back, which allowed him to immediately sink in the fight ending rear naked choke.

The tap from McKinney came at 1:07 in the second round as Sadykhov celebrated a mission accomplished with Frevola cheering him on from the corner.

“I’m the most loyal friend you could find,” Sadykhov said about his win. “I waited eight weeks to say that. The world is a boomerang so that victory came back around to us.”

It was almost the reverse in the opening round with McKinney securing a slick inside trip that allowed him to take Sadykhov’s back and lock on the body triangle. McKinney remained in control for almost the entire five minute session but Sadykhov played effective defense, which prevented any serious submission attempts from developing.

At the start of the second, Sadykhov came out aggressive and this time he caught McKinney in a scramble on the ground as he not only took the back but he actually trapped an arm behind the back. With only his other arm to stave off the choke, McKinney had little chance to survive as Sadykhov wrapped up the submission to earn his second win since joining the UFC roster.

Following the victory, Sadykhov called his shot with hopes that he’ll get to fight in his adopted home state of New York with UFC 295 landing there in November.

“Listen, Madison Square Garden in November. How great would it be to fight in New York?” Sadykhov shouted. “UFC, let’s go. MSG in November.”