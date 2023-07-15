Video: Ailin Perez makes Daniel Cormier blush with post-win twerk at UFC Vegas 77

Ailin Perez’s post-win celebration at UFC Vegas 77 caught everyone off-guard.

After dominating Ashlee Evans-Smith en route to a 30-25 (2x), 30-26 blowout, Perez shook her hips and twerked to put an exclamation on her performance.

cameraman made sure not to leave that pic.twitter.com/rjtFHioMTC — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 15, 2023

Former champ and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier didn’t quite know what to do as Perez’s celebration delayed his interview, and Fabiano Buskei appeared slightly flustered as he translated her win speech.

UFC out of context pic.twitter.com/4PFmln1EQJ — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) July 15, 2023

The resolution of UFC Vegas 77’s opener was far more entertaining than the bout itself, which was one-way traffic in favor of Perez, whose wrestling left Evans-Smith without an answer.

It was Perez’s first octagon win after a submission loss to Stephanie Egger in her octagon debut. For Evans-Smith, the setback likely signaled the end of her UFC career as her first fight in three years – and her move to 1-5 in her past six fights with three straight losses.