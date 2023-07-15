Watch King Kenny vs. Whindersson Nunes full fight video highlights from Kingpyn Boxing’s High Stakes semi-final event, courtesy of Kingpyn Boxing and other outlets.
Kingpyn Semi-Finals took place July 15 at the 3Arena in Dublin. English YouTuber King Kenny vs. Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes served as the five-round main event, and one of the semifinal matchups of the men’s bracket. The event streamed on DAZN.
Catch the highlights of the bout below.
Warra Walkout #Kingpyn #KingPYNBoxing #KingpynSF pic.twitter.com/GOTtrXOlv3— Abrahim Rasool (@AbrahimRasool) July 15, 2023
BLUD fighting 6ix9ine #KingPYNBoxing #Kingpyn #KingpynSF pic.twitter.com/bV7Vc1DLco— Abrahim Rasool (@AbrahimRasool) July 15, 2023
The Brazilians have shown up and gassed about their favourite fighter @whindersson @kingpynboxing #KingpynSF #kingpyn #HighStakes pic.twitter.com/FK74u563Db— Small Creator Boxing (@SCBinfluencer) July 15, 2023
NICE LEFT HOOK! @KingKennyTv drops Whindersson in the second!#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/qf4QxcZ5y3— KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023
BETA SQUAD— KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023
Safe to say they are happy with @KingKennyTv's performance so far.
How are you scoring it?#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/9Khf8cBlWA
#Kingpyn Official Decision:@KingKennyTv def. Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision (50-44,50-44,50-44)#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/8mNISHXhP8— KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023
"Little Gibber where you at?" @KingKennyTv joins @WadePlem as he sends a message to final opponent @AnEsonGib #KingpynSF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up | Partnered with @pixbet pic.twitter.com/6FB7x65wDo— KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 15, 2023
