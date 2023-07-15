Kingpyn Boxing results: King Kenny whips Whindersson Nunes to set up tournament finale with AnEsonGib

While the influencer boxing world has shown some talent, King Kenny might be sitting atop that list following his most recent performance.

In the main event of Saturday’s Kingpyn Boxing event at the 3Arena in Dublin, King Kenny faced Brazilian superstar Whindersson Nunes in a fight that had the combat sports world excited for a competitive battle. Instead, King Kenny dominated Nunes from bell-to-bell to earn unanimous scores of 50-44 after five rounds.

King Kenny wore Brazilian colors and came out to music from his opponent’s country to rile up the pro Nunes crowd. Nunes made the walk to big fanfare and was rapped to the ring.

Early on, Kenny used his length and established a beautiful jab that busted the nose of Nunes. The Brazilian superstar kept a smile on his face the whole round, but just didn’t have any answers for Kenny offensively.

In the second, Kenny drilled Nunes with a big punch that stunned his opponent before badly dropping Nunes with a massive shot. With the help of his fans Nunes, continued to battle, but Kenny was on another level with his unique offense and impeccable defense. Nunes tried to make something happen in the third, really pushing the pace, but Kenny continuously landed his jab and barely exerted any energy.

NICE LEFT HOOK! @KingKennyTv drops Whindersson in the second!#KingpynSF | LIVE NOW

Kenny smiled through most of the fourth round as the jab found the mark over and over again, though Nunes began to counter inside more with left hooks to the body. But any momentum Nunes got was quickly thwarted by the 26-year-old English YouTube star, and the same trend continued in the final round as Kenny toyed with his opponent before the final bell.

With 50-44 scores for King Kenny, he punches his ticket to the tournament finals.

In the co-main event, AnEsonGib put on a complete showing over his five-round semifinal bout against Jarvis. Despite Jarvis being a popular underdog pick amongst the influencer boxing community, Gib put on a high pace and heavy volume to slow down his opponent and pick up a unanimous decision victory to move on to the tournament final against King Kenny.

Get full Kingpyn results:

Main card

King Kenny def. Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

AnEsonGib def. Jarvis via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

6AR6IE6 def. Emily Brooke via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

Jully Poca def. Elle Brooke via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

*Jully Poca vs. 6AR6IE6 set for women’s tournament final later this year

Wildcard Bouts

Kiefer Crosbie def. Aaron Chalmers via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-45)

Cian Cowley def. Connor Tierney via unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

Losers Bracket Bouts

Daniella Hemsley def. Ms. Danielka via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Whitney Johns def. Amber O’Donnell via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Preliminary Bouts

Goldn Boyz def. Dollar Dec via majority decision

Ben Williams def. Black Paddy via TKO - Round 1, 1:04