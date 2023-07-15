KSW 84 video: Gustavo Oliveira’s spinning back elbow leads to NSFW head wound photo

Gustavo Oliveira delivered an insane strike at Saturday’s KSW event, and he left a nasty gash on his opponent’s head in the process.

The 26-year-old Oliveira made his promotional debut at KSW 84 in Gdynia, Poland. He landed a nasty spinning back elbow against opponent Bruno Dos Santos, a 14-fight veteran who hit the deck after taking the shot.

As Oliveira looked for the finish, Dos Santos hung tough – until the referee called for the cage side doctor to examine the cut on Dos Santos’ head. It didn’t take long for the fight to be stopped, and the official end was declared at 1:52 of the third round.

Check out video of the spectacular spinning back-elbow below.

A little over 30 minutes later, KSW revealed the eye-opening damage to Dos Santos from Oliveira’s elbow, which can be seen below.

(WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW!)

⚠️ Warning! Graphic Content ⚠️



The damage caused by Gustavo Oliveira's spinning back elbow which lead to a doctor stoppage. #KSW84 pic.twitter.com/8wmNSuUjjN — KSW (@KSW_MMA) July 15, 2023

With the victory, Oliveira has won two straight, and four of five, finishing all of those opponents during his impressive run.