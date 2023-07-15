 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KSW 84 video: Gustavo Oliveira’s spinning back elbow leads to NSFW head wound photo

By Mike Heck
Gustavo Oliveira delivered an insane strike at Saturday’s KSW event, and he left a nasty gash on his opponent’s head in the process.

The 26-year-old Oliveira made his promotional debut at KSW 84 in Gdynia, Poland. He landed a nasty spinning back elbow against opponent Bruno Dos Santos, a 14-fight veteran who hit the deck after taking the shot.

As Oliveira looked for the finish, Dos Santos hung tough – until the referee called for the cage side doctor to examine the cut on Dos Santos’ head. It didn’t take long for the fight to be stopped, and the official end was declared at 1:52 of the third round.

Check out video of the spectacular spinning back-elbow below.

A little over 30 minutes later, KSW revealed the eye-opening damage to Dos Santos from Oliveira’s elbow, which can be seen below.

(WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW!)

With the victory, Oliveira has won two straight, and four of five, finishing all of those opponents during his impressive run.

