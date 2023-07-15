Kingpyn Results: King Kenny vs. Whindersson Nunes

MMA Fighting has Kingpyn results for the King Kenny vs. Whindersson Nunes fight card from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday afternoon.

In the main event, King Kenny will square off against Whindersson Nunes in a tournament semifinal showdown. AnEsonGib and Jarvis will compete to face the Kenny vs. Nunes winner in the co-main event.

Elle Brooke and her sister, Emily, will try to continue their collision course in a possible final contest when they battle Jully Poca and 6AR6IE6 respectively in tournament semifinal matches as well on the main card.

MMA veterans Kiefer Crosbie and Aaron Chalmers will clash on the undercard.

Check out the Kingpyn results below.

Main card (DAZN at 2 p.m. ET)

King Kenny vs. Whindersson Nunes

AnEsonGib vs. Jarvis

Jully Poca vs. Elle Brooke

6AR6IE6 vs. Emily Brooke

Whitney vs. Amber O’Don

Daniella Hemsley vs. Ms. Danielka

Wildcard Fights

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Aaron Chalmers

Cian Cowley vs. Connor Tierney

Ben Williams vs. Black Paddy

Dollar Dec vs. Goldn Boyz