UFC Vegas 77 Results: Holm vs. Bueno Silva

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 77 results for the Holm vs. Bueno Silva fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
In the main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will face off against Mayra Bueno Silva in a bantamweight contest. Holm has won three of her past four fights, while Silva has won three straight since returning to 135 pounds.
Jack Della Maddalena and promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez collide in a welterweight bout in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 77 results below.
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez
Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado
Albert Duraev vs. Jun Yong Park
Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes
Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa
Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum
Loading comments...