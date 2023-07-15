UFC Vegas 77 Results: Holm vs. Bueno Silva

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 77 results for the Holm vs. Bueno Silva fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will face off against Mayra Bueno Silva in a bantamweight contest. Holm has won three of her past four fights, while Silva has won three straight since returning to 135 pounds.

Jack Della Maddalena and promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez collide in a welterweight bout in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 77 results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Albert Duraev vs. Jun Yong Park

Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes

Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa

Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez

Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum

Alex Munoz vs. Carl Deaton

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez